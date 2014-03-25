(Adds new CDU scraping date)

TOKYO, March 25 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co began restarting the naphtha crackers, with a total capacity to produce 687,000 tonnes of ethylene a year, at its Tokuyama refinery in western Japan on March 23, the company said on its website on Tuesday.

Operations at all units at the Tokuyama plant were shut on March 14 following a strong earthquake.

The company also said it will not restart the 120,000-barrels-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at the complex. The CDU was originally slated to cease operations on March 31 as part of a government efficiency mandate. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait and Tom Hogue)