PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as dollar recovers from lows

* Spot gold may fail to break resistance at $1,219 - technicals * Dollar index recovers from over 7-week lows hit in prior session * Palladium falls after rising to most since May 2015 (Updates prices, recasts, adds quote) By Arpan Varghese Jan 24 Gold prices eased as the dollar recovered from seven-week lows on Tuesday, sliding after the yellow metal hit two-month highs earlier in the session amid signs that U.S. President Donald Trump would adopt a protectionist s