TOKYO, June 6 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said it had taken the precautionary step of halting marine berthing operations at its 220,000 barrels per day refinery in Chiba, east of Tokyo, because of a typhoon passing the country.

Operations were halted from around noon (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, a company spokesman said. The typhoon had not affected the plant's oil refining and truck oil product shipping operations, he added.

Idemitsu Kosan, which also operates a 220,000 bpd refinery in Chiba, said the plant's marine berthing and refining operations remained open and had not been affected.

The typhoon is currently hundreds of kilometres southeast of Tokyo and is not expected hit the main island of Honshu, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras , said it resumed all marine berthing operations at its 100,000 bpd Nishihara facility in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, on Wednesday afternoon for the first time in two days after the typhoon had passed. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)