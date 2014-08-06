TOKYO Aug 6 An industry ministry directive that
went into effect on July 31 could force the industry to cut
refining capacity by as much as about 10 percent, or nearly
400,000 barrels per day (bpd), by a deadline of March 2017.
The directive follows an earlier round of cuts imposed by
the ministry that reduced industry-wide capacity by about 20
percent through the end of March this year, compared with
refining capacities in 2008.
Japan faces dwindling demand for refined oil products as its
falling population increasingly opts for more fuel efficient
vehicles, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
has been looking for ways to cut a capacity overhang.
The primary means has been to require refiners to raise
their ratio of residue cracking capacity to crude distillation
unit (CDU) capacity. The latest directive calls for Japan's
overall ratio to rise to 50 percent from 45 percent.
Refiners can scrap CDUs to cut capacity or invest in heavy
residue crackers to meet the directive.
Under the METI directive, refineries with a residue cracking
ratio of less than 45 percent would need to raise their ratio by
13 percent; those with a ratio of 45-55 percent would need to
improve 11 percent; and those with a ratio of 55 percent and
above would need to boost their ratio by 9 percent.
Residue heavy oil processing units include cokers, fluid
catalytic cracking unit, residue fluid catalytic cracking units,
residue hydrocracking units, solvent de-asphalting (SDA) units
and residue desulphurisation units.
The global best average for the residue cracking ratio is
about 55 percent.
Japan's largest refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp
, for instance, would need to cut its CDU capacity by
153,000 bpd, or 11 percent, according to Reuters calculations.
To that effect, JX may scrap one of the two CDUs at its
Mizushima-B refinery, said an industry analyst who declined to
be identified.
Showa Shell group, which has plants in Kawasaki and
Yokkaichi areas and has the highest residue cracking ratio with
more than 55 percent, will consider all possibilities to meet
the requirement, including tie-ups with rival refineries, its
Executive Officer Tsutomu Yoshioka told Reuters.
The refiners have to submit their initial plans to meet the
target by Oct. 31.
Fuji Oil's then-President Fumio Sekiya said in May
he would consider joint operations of its sole refinery in Chiba
with nearby rivals, to cut costs and boost efficiency.
Japan's smallest refiner, Okinawa-based Nansei Sekiyu,
wholly-owned by Brazil's Petrobras, is exempt from
the directive due to its low volumes, industry sources said.
