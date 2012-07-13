TOKYO, July 13 Japan's top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Friday it would shut all the refining units at its 240,200 barrels per day (bpd) Mizushima-B refinery in western Japan indefinitely after discovering that inspection records had not been properly kept.

The company said it would shut the refining units gradually. Its investigation revealed that false inspection records had been filed for some liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks at the Mizushima-B refinery.

The discrepancies date back to 2000, when the refinery was operated by Japan Energy, whose parent merged with Nippon Oil to form JX Holdings in 2010. JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp is a wholly owned unit of JX Holdings.

The refinery's main units consist of two crude distillation units (CDUs) with total capacity of 205,200 bpd and a 35,000 bpd condensate splitter. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)