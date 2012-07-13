TOKYO, July 13 Japan's top refiner JX Nippon Oil
& Energy Corp said on Friday it would shut all the refining
units at its 240,200 barrels per day (bpd) Mizushima-B refinery
in western Japan indefinitely after discovering that inspection
records had not been properly kept.
The company said it would shut the refining units gradually.
Its investigation revealed that false inspection records had
been filed for some liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks at the
Mizushima-B refinery.
The discrepancies date back to 2000, when the refinery was
operated by Japan Energy, whose parent merged with Nippon Oil to
form JX Holdings in 2010. JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp
is a wholly owned unit of JX Holdings.
The refinery's main units consist of two crude distillation
units (CDUs) with total capacity of 205,200 bpd and a 35,000 bpd
condensate splitter.
