* JX says 240,200-bpd Mizushima-B refinery to be shut down
indefinitely
* JX says violations include fewer cases of repair work than
necessary
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, July 13 Japan's top refiner JX Nippon Oil
& Energy Corp said on Friday that it will shut down all refining
units at its 240,200-barrel-per-day (bpd) Mizushima-B refinery
in western Japan indefinitely after discovering that some
inspection records had been falsified.
The company said its investigation had revealed that false
inspection records had been filed for some liquefied petroleum
gas (LPG) tanks at the Mizushima-B refinery, which represents 15
percent of the company's total 1.606 mln bpd refining capacity.
The refinery's main units consist of two crude distillation
units (CDUs) with a total capacity of 205,200 bpd and a 35,000
bpd condensate splitter.
Examples of violations of Japan's High Pressure Gas Safety
Act at the plant included fewer cases of repair work than were
actually necessary, a JX official said, adding that the
irregularities did not compromise safety at the plant.
The units would be shut promptly, although no schedule had
been set, JX officials said.
JX had not been ordered to shut the refinery by the
authorities, a company official added.
The discrepancies dated back to 2000, when the refinery was
operated by Japan Energy, whose parent merged with Nippon Oil to
form JX Holdings Inc in 2010, the company said. JX
Nippon Oil & Energy Corp is a wholly owned unit of JX Holdings.
The company said it would conduct an investigation into
whether there were similar problems at other refineries,
although it had found no occurrences at its 140,000 bpd
Mizushima-A plant, formerly operated by Nippon Oil.
