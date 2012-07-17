* Safety checks could take several months
* Two CDUs to be shut by Friday
* Local authorities to inspect refinery this week
TOKYO, July 17 Japan's biggest refiner, JX
Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said it started shutting
down on Tuesday secondary units at its 240,200 barrels per day
(bpd) Mizushima-B refinery in western Japan in a closure that
could last several months.
Following its discovery that inspection records were not
properly kept, the company plans to shut all refining units of
the plant indefinitely after it confirms their safety.
The 95,200 bpd No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) is set to
be shut on Thursday, followed by the 110,000 bpd No.3 CDU on
Friday, a company official said.
JX said last Friday it would check the safety of 18 of the
26 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) spherical tanks at the refinery
after its investigation revealed that false inspection records
had been filed from 2000 onwards.
"The checks would take several months at each of the LPG
tanks," a JX official said, adding that it remained unclear how
long the checks would take because that would depend on the
availability of contractors to handle the actual checks for JX.
The violations JX found in June include revisions of data on
the thickness of the tanks and repair work conducted without
notifying authorities, said the official, who declined to be
identified on grounds of company policy.
All operations of refining units at the plant, except for
some boilers, are to be suspended indefinitely until the company
confirms the safety of the plant, he added.
LOCAL GOVT TO CONDUCT SITE CHECKS
Officials of the local Okayama prefectural government are
set to inspect the Mizushima-B refinery this week, a prefectural
official said on Tuesday.
The prefecture could take action such as an order against
the refinery, based on its findings from the collection of
reports and an on-site inspection, said the official, who spoke
on condition of anonymity because the information was not yet
public.
The refinery has shipped products according to its normal
schedule so far, the JX official said, adding that the company
would secure backup supplies from its other refineries,
including the neighboring Mizushima-A refinery, to meet demand.
Oil product imports are among the options the company has
been considering, but no details have been set, the official
added.
But some oil traders in Asia doubted that JX, which operates
eight other domestic refineries, would invoke force majeure on
product shipments.
"They are the biggest refiner in Japan and own several
refineries," said a Singapore-based crude trader. "I don't think
they will need to declare a force majeure at all."
Discrepancies in records were also found at some refining
units at the Mizushima-B refinery, which had been operated by
Japan Energy, whose parent merged with Nippon Oil to form JX
Holdings in 2010.
The company said it would investigate whether there were
similar problems at other refineries, although it had found no
occurrences at its 140,000 bpd Mizushima-A plant, formerly
operated by Nippon Oil.
JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp is a wholly owned unit of JX
Holdings.
