TOKYO, July 17 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said it started shutting down secondary units at the 240,200 barrels per day (bpd) Mizushima-B refinery in western Japan on Tuesday after discovering that inspection records had not been properly kept.

The company plans to shut all refining units of the plant indefinitely after it confirms their safety. The 95,200 bpd No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) is set to be shut on Thursday, followed by the 110,000 bpd No.3 CDU on Friday, a company official said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)