TOKYO, Sept 18 Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu
said on Tuesday it had resumed oil refining operations at its
100,000 barrels-per-day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Monday
morning after a strong typhoon that brought heavy rain and
strong winds had passed.
The refining operations had been shut since Saturday. The
company also resumed its truck terminal oil shipments on Sunday
and all marine berthing operations on Monday after both had been
shut since Saturday, the company said in a statement.
Nansei Sekiyu is wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras
.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by John Mair)