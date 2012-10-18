TOKYO Oct 18 Nansei Sekiyu KK, a Japanese refiner wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras, suspended all marine shipments and imports from tankers on Wednesday at its 100,000 barrels-per-day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, due to stormy weather conditions.

Operations would resume once weather conditions allowed, the company said in an email on Thursday.

The centre of Tropical Storm Prapiroon was located east of the main island of Okinawa at 2300 GMT and moving northeast at 28 km per hour (17 miles per hour), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which warned of heavy seas in the area. The storm's winds were blowing at 102 kph.