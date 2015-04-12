HOUSTON, April 12 More than 400 striking hourly
workers represented by the United Steelworkers union (USW) at
Lyondell Basell Industries' Houston refinery are
scheduled to vote on the company's last, best and final offer on
Monday and Tuesday, a local union official said on Sunday.
"We were presented with a last, best and final offer
yesterday evening," said Kent Farr, an official of USW local
13-227.
A Lyondell spokesman confirmed the company sent the offer
across the negotiating table on Saturday night.
Companies usually make a last, best and final offer in an
attempt to bring negotiations to a close. If the offer is
rejected, the company can declare an impasse and impose rules
that take the place of a contract. Negotiations can continue
while such rules are in place.
USW Local 13-227's executive committee recommended on Sunday
that the union's membership reject the offer.
Talks between the union and Lyondell have been focused on
the company's proposal to curtail long-standing rules on
overtime pay that allow a worker to receive several wage
premiums when working extensive overtime hours.
Hourly workers went on strike at the 263,776 barrel-per-day
(bpd) Lyondell refinery on Feb. 1, as part of the largest U.S.
refinery workers' strike in 35 years.
A total of 6,550 workers walked off their jobs at 15 plants
including 12 refineries that account for one-fifth of national
refining capacity. A national settlement was reached on March
12.
As at Lyondell's Houston refinery, ongoing disagreements
over local issues have kept strikes going at Marathon Petroleum
Corp's Galveston Bay Refinery and South Houston Green
Power Plant in Texas City, Texas; BP Plc's Whiting,
Indiana, refinery and the BP and Husky Energy
joint-venture refinery in Toledo, Ohio.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Matthew Lewis)