HOUSTON, April 14 Striking Houston refinery
workers on Tuesday rejected Lyondell Basell Industries'
final contract offer to settle a two-and-a-half month work
stoppage, said an official of the United Steelworkers union
(USW), which represents the hourly employees.
In response, company officials told the USW that Lyondell
would declare an impasse in the negotiations and impose their
last offer beginning on April 20, Jim Lefton, union
international representative, said.
More than 400 hourly workers have been on strike at the
Lyondell refinery since Feb. 1.
Lefton said the union did not believe an impasse existed in
the talks.
"We have more movement to make in the negotiations and our
last offer made movement," he said. "We are ready to meet them
any time and any place to continue negotiations."
In a letter posted to the company's website, Lyondell
Executive Vice President Kevin Brown encouraged striking workers
to cross picket lines and come to work under the terms of the
company's final offer.
"Many of your coworkers have already returned to work and
will benefit from these improved terms," Brown wrote. "We
welcome you to join them. With full appreciation and respect for
your legal right to strike and remain off work, we believe that
doing so is not in your best economic interest."
Brown said the final offer incorporates the terms of the
national agreement USW officials reached on March 12 with U.S.
refinery owners.
Lefton said officials of USW Local 13-227, which represents
striking Lyondell workers, would meet with legal advisers on
Wednesday to determine their next steps.
Workers voted Monday and Tuesday on Lyondell's offer. The
results were released on Tuesday night.
Premium overtime pay has been the main sticking point in
talks during the past few weeks. For decades, workers at
Lyondell refinery have able to qualify for multiple
differentials boosting their pay when working extensive
overtime, union officials have said. The company wants to limit
the differentials.
Lyondell workers first walked off their jobs as part of the
largest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years. Workers at 10 plants
have returned to work under the March 12 agreement combined with
local agreements; walkouts are continuing at four refineries,
including Lyondell, and a power and steam plant over local
issues.
Lyondell has continued to operate the 263,776 barrel per day
Houston refinery with temporary replacement workers.
