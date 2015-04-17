(Adds details, background)
HOUSTON, April 16 Striking workers at the
Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay refinery in
Texas City, Texas, rejected the company's "last, best and final"
contract offer, according to a union official representing the
workers.
In rejecting the offer, the United Steelworkers told
Marathon it was willing to resume negotiations on Monday in an
effort to end the work stoppage that began on Feb. 1 by 1,100
hourly employees, said Larry Burchfield, vice president of USW
Local 13-1, which represents the Galveston Bay workers.
The company's final offer could cost more than 150 people
their jobs and further roll back safety policies at the 451,000
barrel-per-day refinery, Burchfield said.
"They continue to reinforce to me that their employees mean
nothing to them." he said.
When a company's "last, best and final offer" is rejected,
the company could declare an impasse and impose a set of work
rules for employees to work under. The company could also choose
to resume negotiations.
A Marathon representative was not immediately available to
comment.
On Tuesday, Lyondell Basell Industries said it would
impose the final offer made to striking workers at its Houston
Refinery beginning on April 20. The offer had been rejected by
the USW local representing the Lyondell workers a few hours
earlier.
Burchfield said Marathon's offer would change the jobs of
chief safety officers on each of the refinery's units to
positions that could be left empty if the company chooses.
The chiefs of units were changed to chief safety officers as
part of new poliices implemented following a deadly explosion at
the refinery in 2005 that killed 15 workers when the refinery
was owned by BP Plc.
Workers at the refinery have previously criticized the
company for rolling back safety policies adopted under BP after
the explosion.
The company also wants to begin requiring unit operators to
perform pipefitting duties, tasks for which the operators are
not trained, Burchfield said.
USW members at the Galveston Bay refinery were among the
first to walk off their jobs as part of the largest U.S.
refinery and chemical plant workers strike in 35 years. The
Galveston Bay refinery is among five plants where strikes are
continuing.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker 3)