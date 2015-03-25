HOUSTON, March 25 Striking workers at Tesoro
Corp's Martinez, California, refinery have ratified a
new contract, ending a 52-day strike at that plant, the United
Steelworkers union (USW) said on Wednesday.
USW members at the Martinez refinery were the last of three
Tesoro groups to approve the contract based on a tentative
national agreement reached between the union and U.S. refinery
owners on March 12.
Tesoro workers walked off their jobs in Feb. 1 as part of
the national strike that spread to 15 plants, including 12
refineries accounting for one-fifth of U.S. crude oil refining
capacity.
Workers at Tesoro's Anacortes, Washington, and Carson,
California, refineries began returning to work this week, the
union said.
Strikes continue at BP Plc refineries in Indiana and
Ohio, LyondellBasell Industries' Houston refinery and
Marathon Petroleum Corp refineries in Kentucky and Texas.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ken Wills)