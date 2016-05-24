HOUSTON May 24 Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday laid off 46 salaried employees at the company's Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

"We will continue to seek other efficiencies in all aspects of our business that will position (the Galveston Bay Refinery) to be cost competitive in our industry," refinery manager Rich Hernandez said in the memo. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul Simao)