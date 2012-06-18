* Margins mixed across regions * Northeast records biggest gain * West Coast margins fall most June 18 U.S. regional refined product margins were up by about 3 percent on average, showing mixed reactions across the regions in the week ended June 15, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday. Northeast margins rose about 14 percent for the highest gain, followed by a 11 percent rise in refining margins in the Gulf Coast region. Margins in the Rocky Mountain region rose about 2 percent. However, West Coast margins plunged more than 8 percent while, margins on the MidWest region dropped about 3 percent. WTI prices were down the past week, falling by $1.13 a barrel to $83.32 a barrel. Oil prices were lower due to continuing European sovereign debt concerns and lessening concerns about supply disruptions from Iran, Credit Suisse said in a report. The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel. Date Northeast MidWest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week Jun-15 13.63 33.32 17.93 49.32 11.73 Previous week Jun-08 11.99 34.48 16.18 48.49 12.82 Change 1.64 -1.16 1.75 0.83 -1.09 Pct change 13.65 -3.37 10.83 1.71 -8.52 Trailing 4-week Jun-15 11.69 33.22 16.83 47.65 15.15 Previous year Jun-17 7.87 31.44 9.01 33.77 16.88 Change Y-on-Y 3.82 1.78 7.82 13.89 -1.73 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)