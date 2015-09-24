Sept 23 Refining margins in the Rockies (West
Texas Intermediate) fell the most among the five U.S. petroleum
districts, by $5.53 a barrel to $36.01 in the week ended Sept.
18, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Wednesday.
Margins in the West Coast (Alaska North Slope) were down
$1.90 a barrel to $15.35, followed by the Gulf Coast (Light
Louisiana Sweet) where margins slid $1.79 a barrel to $7.74.
East Coast (Brent) region margins fell $1.74 a barrel to
$9.17.
Meanwhile, Midwest (WTI) margins were up $1.13 a barrel to
$18.50.
