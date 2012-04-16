Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
* Margins fall across four regions * MidWest margins show biggest contraction * Margins in the Rockies rise marginally April 16 U.S. regional refined product margins fell by about 6 percent on average in the week ended Friday, April 13, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday. MidWest margins plunged the most, falling by 19.06 percent, while Gulf Coast margins slipped by 5.65 percent. The West Coast and Northeast margins fell about 4 and 2 percent, respectively. Margins on the Rockies region, the only region to register a gain last week, rose by 0.66 percent. WTI prices were down in the week ended April 13, decreasing by $0.94 a barrel to $102.53 a barrel. Oil prices fell due to concerns over economic stability in the Eurozone, rising U.S. crude inventories and slowing GDP growth out of China, Credit Suisse said in the report. The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel. Date Northeast MidWest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week Apr-13 13.47 24.97 34.18 39.28 17.18 Previous week Apr-06 13.71 30.85 36.22 39.03 17.82 Change -0.24 -5.88 -2.05 0.26 -0.64 Pct change -1.75 -19.06 -5.65 0.66 -3.59 Trailing 4-week Apr-13 12.39 29.40 33.56 37.12 18.58 Previous year Apr-15 8.42 23.49 22.92 27.92 20.21 Change Y-on-Y 3.97 5.91 10.64 9.20 -1.63 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.