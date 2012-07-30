* Margins mixed across regions * Northeast margins fall most * Midwest region records largest margins July 30 U.S. regional refined product margins dipped about 0.94 percent on average for the week that ended July 27, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday. Northeast margins fell the most, by about 23.5 percent, with West Coast margins following with a drop of about 6.5 percent. Midwest margins were up the highest, by some 15.5 percent, with Rockies and Gulf Coast margins increasing about 5.6 and 4.1 percent, respectively, the weekly report showed. WTI prices were lower the past week, falling $1.42 a barrel to $88.90 per barrel. Continuing concerns of European debt, lower monthly Chinese crude imports and increased crude stockpiles caused lower oil prices, Credit Suisse said. The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel. Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week 27-Jul-12 9.40 29.31 11.81 34.54 15.24 Previous week 20-Jul-12 12.29 25.36 11.34 32.70 16.30 Change -2.89 3.95 0.47 1.84 -1.06 Pct change -23.52 15.56 4.13 5.64 -6.51 Trailing 4-week 27-Jul-12 12.37 27.57 13.20 34.99 16.04 Previous year 29-Jul-11 10.58 30.83 12.60 34.62 13.60 Change Y-on-Y 1.79 -3.26 0.60 0.36 2.45 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by New York Desk)