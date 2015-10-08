Oct 7 Refining margins in the U.S. Midwest
region (West Texas Intermediate) rose the most among the five
U.S. petroleum districts, by $3.39 per barrel to $25.70 per
barrel in the week ended Oct. 2, Credit Suisse said in a weekly
report on Wednesday.
Margins in the East Coast (Brent) were up 6 cents per barrel
to $9.04 a barrel.
Gulf Coast (Light Louisiana Sweet) margins fell the most by
66 cents a barrel to $10.47, followed by the Rockies region
(West Texas Intermediate) margins which fell 50 cents to $28.34
per barrel.
West Coast (Alaska North Slope) margins were down by 33
cents a barrel at $18.04 a barrel.
