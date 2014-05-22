NEW DELHI May 22 India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd has cut runs at its
300,000-barrels-per-day refinery after the detection of a leak
in one of the plant's two hydrocrackers, a company source said.
"There was a marginal leak detected in Hydrocracker-II at
about 3:30 p.m. and it was contained in an hour. We are in the
process of restarting the unit and we hope it will reach full
capacity by tomorrow evening," the source said.
The source did not specify the capacity of the hydrocracker.
The southern India-based refiner earlier this week restarted
its Hydrocracker-I after a nearly month-long shutdown that idled
about a fifth of its crude processing capacity.
