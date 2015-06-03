NEW YORK, June 3 PBF Energy has extended its offtake agreement at its East Coast refineries with the commodity trading arm of Goldman Sachs, the company disclosed in a federal filing Wednesday.

The contracts at the company's Paulsboro, New Jersey, and Delaware City, Delaware, refineries were set to expire on July 1, but will now be extended for two years, with the possibility of a third year if both parties agree, according to the filing.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to a multi-year supply and offtake deal for ParPetroleum Corp's oil refinery in Hawaii, giving the Wall Street bank an even stronger footing in the physical trading business .

J. Aron Enterprises, Goldman's trading arm, will continue to purchase and hold title to the two refineries' intermediate and finished products and sell them back to company as the products are discharged from tanks at the respective properties, according to the filing.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment and PBF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Alan Crosby)