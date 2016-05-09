* Rising production puts pressure on refineries, crude
demand
* Supply overhang could outpace summer demand
By Ron Bousso and Libby George
LONDON, May 9 A growing overhang of gasoline and
diesel fuelled a sharp sell-off in oil futures on Monday that
reversed a recent rally over the wildfires in the heart of
Canada's oil sands region, traders and analysts said.
The sell-off came amid warnings that supplies could outpace
global demand even during the peak summer driving season that
traditionally kicks in at the end of May.
While crude oil supplies have significantly tightened in
recent weeks due to outages linked to unrest in Libya, militant
attacks in Nigeria, the fire in Canada and gradually slowing
U.S. shale production, refineries have continued to run at full
throttle in anticipation of rising demand.
But refining profit margins, known as cracks, are coming
under heavy pressure as storage tanks brim and more plants
return from maintenance or outages, such as Exxon Mobil's
Torrance, California 149,500 barrels per day
refinery.
"Stocks are quite high, and they've got all these refineries
coming back in the States," said Steve Sawyer, head of refining
at consultancy Facts Global Energy. "The news that these
refineries were coming back put pressure on the cracks."
Sawyer said some 400,000 to 440,000 bpd of refinery capacity
had been offline in April, but was now restarting, pouring more
oil products into the market.
Benchmark U.S. gasoline refining margins <1RBc1-CLc1,> fell
by as much as 4.3 percent on Monday, sinking by more than 30
percent below their five-year average of $25.22 a barrel. That
followed a surprise build in U.S gasoline stocks last week as
more tankers laden with the driving fuel head to the New York
Harbour pricing hub.
European Low Sulphur Gasoil futures were also down
by nearly 5 percent as more tankers headed to the region from
Asia, the Middle East, Russia and the United States despite
storage levels in the region hitting near maximum.
Brent crude oil, the most closely watched oil futures, were
also down by nearly 4 percent.
Refining profits could come under further pressure with the
tightening of the crude market, said Robert Campbell, head of
oil products research at consultancy Energy Aspects.
"With the crude oil market slowly tightening, we expect
refined products cracks to be under gradual pressure since crude
sellers will start to regain pricing power over refiners."
In a further sign of the growing overhang of supplies,
Brazil has joined a list of countries exporting diesel to
Europe, reversing a traditional route and underscoring a
weakening of the largest South American economy.
In the United States, distillates stocks, which include
diesel and heating oil, reached their highest seasonally since
2010, the Energy Information Administration said.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Libby George, editing by David
Evans)