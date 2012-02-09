UPDATE 2-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
HOUSTON Feb 9 Valero Energy Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse said on Thursday that a new hydrocracking unit was expected to be in production at the company's 292,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery by August.
The company's 205,000 bpd St. Charles refinery in Norco, Louisiana, will bring a new hydrocracker into production in the first quarter of 2013, Klesse said during a webcast presentation to the Credit Suisse Energy Summit.
The hydrocrackers will enable Valero to take advantage of rising demand for distillates.
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
MUELHEIM-KAERLICH, Germany, June 12 As head of the Muelheim-Kaerlich nuclear reactor, Thomas Volmar spends his days plotting how to tear down his workplace. The best way to do that, he says, is to cut out humans.