HOUSTON Aug 11 Heavy damage to the largest
crude distillation unit at BP Plc's
413,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery will
require at least a month to repair, sources familiar with the
refinery's plans said on Tuesday.
The sources stressed that the time frame for the CDU's
restart was preliminary and may change.
"I would expect longer rather than shorter," one of the
sources said.
Piping inside the 240,000 bpd CDU, called Pipestill 12,
which processes heavy sour oil crude, was damaged in a
malfunction on Saturday.
BP spokesman Scott Dean declined to discuss operations at
the oil major's largest refinery in the United States.
News on the length of the unit's outage was fiercely sought
after by refined products and crude traders because of the
impact the loss of production at the refinery could have on
prices.
The Whiting crude unit outage was said to contribute to U.S.
crude's fall of $1.88, or more than 4 percent, to $43.08
a barrel, the lowest settlement since March 2009, and about $1
above the 2015 contract low on March 18.
RBOB gasoline in the New York Harbor was virtually unchanged
from Monday at $1.6937 a gallon, but up 7 cents a gallion from
Friday's finish.
Refining crack spreads climbed $2.00 a barrel to $28.00.
At the Whiting refinery, examination of the damaged crude
unit was continuing on Tuesday, the sources said.
Pipestill 12 was the centerpiece of a $4 billion refit of
the refinery to run more sour crude from Canada's tar sands
fields in Alberta. The rebuilt Pipestill 12 came on-line in July
2013.
BP sold off refineries in Texas and California in 2013 to
focus its U.S. refining operations on plants with easy access to
Canadian crude.
Crude distillation units do the initial refining of crude
oil coming into a refinery and produce feedstocks for all other
units.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Marguerita
Choy and Andrew Hay)