HOUSTON Jan 13 A worker has died from injuries
sustained in a fall on Monday night at Citgo Petroleum Corp's
Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, said sources
familiar with operations there.
The employee was working on the gasoline-producing
69,000-barrel-per-day Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit No. 2 at
the 163,000 bpd refinery when he fell.
The worker sustained multiple injuries and was taken to an
area hospital, where he later died, the sources said.
A Citgo spokesman was not immediately available to discuss
the incident.
