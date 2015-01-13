(New throughout, adds Citgo statement, unit status)

HOUSTON Jan 13 A worker has died from injuries sustained in a fall on Monday night at Citgo Petroleum Corp's Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with the plant's operations.

The man fell while he was working about 120 feet up on the gasoline-producing 69,000-barrel-per-day Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit No. 2 at the 163,000 bpd refinery, according to the sources.

In a statement, Citgo said another employee found the worker unconscious near an operating unit at about 9 p.m. on Monday night.

"Emergency responders were called and transported the employee to an area hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead," the company said in the statement.

It was unclear what caused the worker to fall. He sustained multiple broken bones and other injuries, the sources said.

Citgo declined to identify the worker pending notification of his family. The sources also declined to provide the worker's name and age.

Citgo did not reply to a question about the status of FCCU, but the sources the unit continued in operation Monday night and was operating normally on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and David Gregorio)