HOUSTON Jan 13 A worker has died from injuries
sustained in a fall on Monday night at Citgo Petroleum Corp's
Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, said sources
familiar with the plant's operations.
The man fell while he was working about 120 feet up on the
gasoline-producing 69,000-barrel-per-day Fluidic Catalytic
Cracking Unit No. 2 at the 163,000 bpd refinery, according to
the sources.
In a statement, Citgo said another employee found the worker
unconscious near an operating unit at about 9 p.m. on Monday
night.
"Emergency responders were called and transported the
employee to an area hospital, where he was subsequently
pronounced dead," the company said in the statement.
It was unclear what caused the worker to fall. He sustained
multiple broken bones and other injuries, the sources said.
Citgo declined to identify the worker pending notification
of his family. The sources also declined to provide the worker's
name and age.
Citgo did not reply to a question about the status of FCCU,
but the sources the unit continued in operation Monday night and
was operating normally on Tuesday morning.
