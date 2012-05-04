NEW YORK May 4 Marathon Petroleum will
shut a sulfur recovery unit (SRU) at the 212,000-barrels-per-day
refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, on Saturday for minor
maintenance, the state regulator said.
The unit will be brought back online on May 23, according to
the state regulator.
Marathon spokesman Robert Calmus declined to comment on the
planned work at the refinery.
The company, the largest refiner in the Midwest, had
reported its planned shutdown of an Coal Tar Light Oil and
aromatics desulfurizing unit (CTLO/ADS) last week for planned
work that will last 45 days.
The refiner also experienced a malfunction at the plant,
which resulted in emissions of sulfur dioxide, according to
another filing with the Kentucky regulator.