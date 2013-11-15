Nov 15 One person died in an overnight fire at a
processing unit of Chevron Corp's 330,000 barrel-per-day
refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi, an official said on Friday.
Below is a list of accidents at U.S. refineries that have
caused injuries or deaths, or led to significant shutdowns at
plants, since 2010.
2010
April 2 - Four workers died in a blaze at Tesoro Corp's
120,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Anacortes,
Washington, in the worst U.S. refining disaster since 2005. The
fire resulted from equipment failure in a highly flammable unit
producing naphtha at the plant.
March 2 - A fire on an asphalt tank under construction
killed two workers at HollyFrontier Corp's 105,000 bpd
Navajo refinery in Artesia, New Mexico.
2012
June 9 - Just three months after completing a massive
expansion at Motiva Enterprises' 600,250 bpd Port Arthur
refinery in Texas, a minor leak that cracked thousands of feet
of pipeline led to the shut down of the main unit for seven and
a half months. Motiva is jointly owned by Royal Dutch Shell
and Saudi Aramco.
Aug 6 - A massive fire struck at the core of Chevron Corp's
245,271 bpd Richmond, California, refinery, spewing flames and a
column of smoke into the air. The refinery had to be shut for
the remainder of the year.
2013
Oct 24 - Citgo Petroleum Corp effectively shut down its
174,500 bpd refinery near Chicago after a fire at its main crude
unit, the workhorse of any refinery that processes crude oil
into feedstock for other units within the plant.
Citgo has since restarted one portion of the crude unit
while a vacuum distillation unit, often seen as a part of the
main unit, remains shut for repairs.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Chris Reese)