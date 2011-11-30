* No injuries reported in Wednesday blaze

* NuStar said there was no explosion

HOUSTON, Nov 30 Firefighters extinguished a blaze at the 14,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) NuStar AGE refinery in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday afternoon, a company spokeswoman said.

"The fire is out and no one was injured," said NuStar spokeswoman Mary Rose Brown in a statement. "There was no explosion."

Local media reports said a blast was heard at about 12:45 p.m. CST (1845 GMT) after the fire broke out.

NuStar spokesman Greg Matula said the fire started in the refinery's crude distillation unit and was confined inside the unit.

Brown said the fire may have been due to a leak caused by a loose fitting.

"If that is the case we should be back in business really quickly," she said.

NuStar primarily makes jet fuel for use in the San Antonio area and diesel sold in central Texas.

NuStar purchased the refinery, crude oil inventory and other assets of AGE out of U.S. Bankruptcy Court in April for $50.4 million.