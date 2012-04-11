April 11 One person has died after an accident at Alon's 67,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Big Spring, Texas, news website CBS7 reported on Wednesday.

"Little information is being revealed at this time, but authorities say it happened around 11:30 this morning and railroad police have taken over the investigation," the report said.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to ) (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)