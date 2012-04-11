April 11 Alon USA confirmed a person died in an accident on a railroad right-of-way adjacent to its 67,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Big Spring, Texas, refinery on Wednesday after local media reported on the incident.

Alon said there was no operational impact on the refinery.

