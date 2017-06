May 15 BP Plc reported planned flaring at its 265,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, according to a filing with state pollution regulators on Tuesday.

The flaring is scheduled to take place from May 15-21, the company said in a filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.