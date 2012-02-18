Feb 17 The sole crude unit at BP's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point refinery in Ferndale, Washington, was shut on Friday night following a 90-minute fire, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss the status of specific units, but said the refinery continued to operate on Friday night.

West Coast refined products market trade sources said a 7.5-cent jump in the price for wholesale gasoline in the Los Angeles market on Friday was due to the understanding the Cherry Point refinery crude unit was shut by the fire.