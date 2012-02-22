HOUSTON Feb 22 The coking unit at BP
Plc's 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point,
Washington, refinery was shut by a Friday fire in addition to
the sole crude distillation unit (CDU), according to a notice
the refinery filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency, which
was released on Wednesday.
Coking units are usually closely tied in with the operation
of CDUs at refineries. A coking unit increases the amount of
refinable material from a barrel of crude oil and makes
petroleum coke, a coal substitute.
Production on other units at the refinery was idled by
Saturday due to the shutdown of the CDU, which starts the crude
oil refining process and provides feedstock for all other units.