WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
HOUSTON May 7 BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day Cherry Point, Washington, refinery was restarting on Monday after being shut for nearly three months following a fire in the refinery's central crude distillation unit, said sources familiar with refinery operations.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.
"They're making progress on the restart," one of the sources said. "They have several days to go before they're completely back, but they're making progress."
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.