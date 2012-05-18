HOUSTON May 18 The restart of BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery was continuing on Friday despite the release of sulfur dioxide on Thursday from depressuring a unit, said sources familiar with refinery operations.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

"Depressuring a unit" often indicates that a refining unit is being taken out of production. In this case, it was a minor incident at the Cherry Point refinery, one of the sources said.

The Cherry Point refinery was shut on Feb. 17 by a fire in the central crude distillation unit, which does the initial refining of crude oil at the refinery and provides feedstock for all other units. BP began the restart on May 7 after three months of repairs, but halted it on May 10. The restart resumed by May 14.