Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
HOUSTON, June 3 BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery reported flaring on Friday due to a naphtha stripper malfunction, according to a notice the refinery filed with the U.S. National Response Center.
The refinery returned to full production on May 27 after being shut for more than three months following a Feb. 17 fire in the central crude distillation unit.
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi petroleum port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.