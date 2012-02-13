UPDATE 1-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
HOUSTON Feb 13 BP Plc's 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery finished a planned four-week overhaul over the weekend that included work on a delayed coking unit, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.
Some minor maintenance work was continuing at the refinery on Monday, the sources said.
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, June 12 Oil prices rose early on Monday as futures traders bet the market may have bottomed after a recent steep fall, even as physical markets remain bloated by oversupply, especially from a relentless rise in U.S. drilling.