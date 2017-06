HOUSTON Nov 18 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery returned a delayed coking unit to production on Friday after completing a six-week overhaul, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

Other units at the refinery were overhauled, including a hydrocracker, reformers and hydrotreater, which returned to production last week.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)