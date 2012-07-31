UPDATE 3-German utilities set for multi-billion euro windfall after nuclear tax ruling
* Companies could share 7 billion euro windfall (Adds government reaction, analyst, updates shares)
July 31 BP Plc reported that a process unit had tripped releasing sulfur dioxide at its 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery on Monday.
The company said in a filing with regulators that it had reduced and minimized rates and stabilized the process unit to get it back to normal. It said it did not know the cause of the incident.
* Companies could share 7 billion euro windfall (Adds government reaction, analyst, updates shares)
DUBAI/DOHA, June 7 The United Arab Emirates tightened the squeeze on fellow Gulf state Qatar on Wednesday, threatening anyone publishing expressions of sympathy towards Doha with up to 15 years in prison and barring entry to Qataris.