NEW YORK, July 24 Bp Plc reduced crude run rates by up to 30 percent at its 337,000 refinery in Whiting, Indiana after a coker outage, traders said. Chicago CBOB gasoline had rallied on Monday afternoon, up 5.00 cents a gallon to 17.50 cents under the August RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile exchange on refiner buying. The company did not immediately return calls for comment.