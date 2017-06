NEW YORK, July 24 BP said on Tuesday a brief fire occurred in a part of its 337,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. CDT Monday.

There were no injuries and no impact to the surrounding communities, Brett Clanton, a BP spokesman, said.

Traders had said earlier that crude run rates were cut at the refinery after a coker outage.

BP declined to comment on the outage reported by traders.