NEW YORK, July 31 BP Plc plans to bring
the largest of three crude units at its Whiting, Indiana,
refinery offline in the fourth quarter as part of a $4 billion
upgrade project at the refinery, the company said in its
second-quarter earnings conference call.
The upgrade project, which will enable the refinery to
process more Canadian heavy crude, will be completed in the
second half of 2013, it said.
The project includes the addition of a new
crude distillation unit, a 100,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) coker,
hydrotreating and sulfur recovery units, and improvements in
infrastructure, according to the company website.
The Whiting refinery currently has 337,000 bpd capacity.