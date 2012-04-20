UPDATE 5-Oil's price fall stalls despite supply glut
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
HOUSTON, April 20 Lightning struck a unit and knocked out a compressor at BP Plc's 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery on Friday afternoon, igniting a small fire that has been extinguished, a company spokesman said.
The unit was likely knocked out of production, said BP spokesman Scott Dean.
The Galveston County Daily News reported on its website that lightning strick a hydrocracking unit called an ultracracker at the refinery. No injuries were reported.
June 9 Oil and gas producer Encana Corp said on Friday it would sell its Piceance natural gas assets in northwestern Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil and Gas LLC for $735 million.