HOUSTON, April 23 A hydrocracking unit (HCU) shut by April 20 thunderstorms was expected back in operation by the weekend of April 28-29 at BP Plc's 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations. BP filed a notice with Texas pollution regulators on Sunday saying the unit would undergo maintenance through Thursday.

The April 20 shutdown triggered a fire at the Texas City refinery, which was brought under control within a half-hour. The HCU uses hydrogen to boost motor fuel production.