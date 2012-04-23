HOUSTON, April 23 A hydrocracking unit (HCU)
shut by April 20 thunderstorms was expected back in operation by
the weekend of April 28-29 at BP Plc's 406,570 barrel per
day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery, according to sources
familiar with refinery operations.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations. BP
filed a notice with Texas pollution regulators on Sunday saying
the unit would undergo maintenance through Thursday.
The April 20 shutdown triggered a fire at the Texas City
refinery, which was brought under control within a half-hour.
The HCU uses hydrogen to boost motor fuel production.