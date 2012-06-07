HOUSTON, June 6 BP Plc's 406,570 barrel
per day Texas refinery, which is up for sale, has not been
profitable for several years, the Galveston County Daily News
said on its website.
The refinery has been trying to close the gap with its
competitors since production was fully restored in 2009 after
being damaged by Hurricane Rita in 2005, the newspaper quoted
refinery manager Keith Casey as saying.
Casey said the refinery closely paced competitors in
production prior to a March 23, 2005 explosion that claimed the
lives of 15 workers, the paper added.
BP announced last year it planned to put the Texas City
refinery along with its 253,000 bpd Carson, California, refinery
up for sale. The company plans to sell both plants by the end of
this year.
