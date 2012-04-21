Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
HOUSTON, April 20 A hydrocracking unit was shut by a lightning strike on Friday at BP Plc's 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery, a company spokesman said.
The shutdown of the hydrocracker triggered a fire in a pipe flange on the unit. The fire was brought under control by the refinery's fire-fighting unit, said BP spokesman Scott Dean in a statement.
There were no injuries reported due to the fire.
On Friday night, BP did not have an estimate of when the hydrocracker would restart.
A hydrocracker uses hydrogen to increase the production of motor fuel from a barrel of crude oil.
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.