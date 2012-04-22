HOUSTON, April 22 BP Plc's
406,570-barrels-per-day Texas City, Texas refinery plans to
repair a hydrocracking unit after a Friday storm knocked out the
HCU, a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators
on Sunday showed.
The refinery began emptying the hydrocracker of feedstocks
on Sunday, according to the notice filed with the Texas
Commission on Environmental Quality. Emptying the unit of
feedstock could continue until Thursday morning.
Removing the feedstock is needed before repairs can begin.
The hydrocracker was shut on Friday afternoon after powerful
thunderstorms knocked the unit out of production and triggered a
brief fire that was brought under control a short time later. No
injuries were reported due to the fire.