HOUSTON May 23 BP Plc, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana regulators have
reached an agreement that will allow the use of Canadian tar
sands crude oil at the company's 405,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Whiting, Indiana, refinery, according to sources familiar with
the deal.
As part of a settlement with EPA and local environmental
groups, BP will install an estimated $400 million of
pollution-control equipment at the refinery.
BP is within a year of finishing a $4 billion upgrade to
enable the refinery to run crude from Canadian tar sands.